The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $394 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $2.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $4.62 billion from $5.54 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $394 Mln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $4.62 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $4.87 - $5.02

