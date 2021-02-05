The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $873 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $557 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $960 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $4.85 billion from $4.62 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $960 Mln. vs. $774 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20

