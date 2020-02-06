The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $557 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $573 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $774 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $4.62 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $774 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $4.62 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.