The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $489 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.52 billion from $3.93 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31 Mln. vs. $489 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.58 Full year EPS guidance: $2.17 - $2.42

