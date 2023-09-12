The Essential Guide To Capital One Lounges

We all know the truth. Airline travel is stressful. Long lines and delayed flights mean travel is an all-day affair. Restaurants and bars inside the airport can be chaotic and busy. In the midst of this, it can be difficult to relax. But if you hold the right credit card, there is another option: lounge access. These spaces offer a place for you to stretch out, and make that unexpectedly delay a little less of an ordeal.

Capital One has entered the airport lounge space and offers luxurious decor and an upscale experience in its lounges. Upon entering, you’ll find a relaxed atmosphere while waiting for your flight.

What Is a Capital One Lounge?

Capital One Lounges, similar to its American Express counterpart, are spaces operated by Capital One exclusively for cardholders. Currently, there is one lounge available at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW). But by the end of 2023, it is expected that Capital One will have two more locations at Denver (DEN) and Washington D.C. (IAD).

Though limited in locations, Capital One aims to create an experience that rises above your traditional Priority Pass lounge. You will find luggage lockers and a relaxing ambience, as well as access to high-speed WiFi to finish up some work or stream a movie all while charging your devices.

Food, Dining and Drinks

And if you arrive hungry you will not be disappointed. The lounge offers dining stations with restaurant quality food from locally sourced ingredients. If you are running low on time and can’t sit down to enjoy a meal, then there is a grab-and-go food section for you to stop in, grab some food and then head to your flight.

Need to wake up? Then enjoy a freshly brewed coffee or grab a cold coffee brew from the tap. They also have a full service espresso bar for artisanal coffee drinks. Looking for something stronger? A full bar will be there waiting for you. From wine to cocktails, you’ll have plenty of options. And, if you prefer beer, then there is a special treat—at the DFW Lounge, Capital One partnered with a local brewery to create its own pilsner!

Wellness Experience and Relaxation

In comparison to its lounge counterparts, the wellness experience is unique. For instance, show up early for your flight and get in a workout. The Capital One lounge comes equipped with Peloton™ cycles in its workout rooms.

After a good bike ride, take some time to stretch in the dedication yoga space. After a nice sweat, hop into the shower suite and get nicely polished up prior to your flight. Still have some extra time? Enjoy a sound-proof relaxation room equipped with nap pods. Yup. You heard that right—Capital One lounges come equipped with state-of-the-art nap pods. Beyond relaxation, you can find family-friendly rooms, nursing rooms and a multi-faith room.

How Many Capital One Lounges Are There?

As of 2022, there is only one Capital One lounge, located at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW). The brand new, 10,000 square-foot lounge is located in Terminal D near all the other lounges in the international terminal by Gate D22. You can stop by to relax and spread out daily during the hours of 6 am to 9 pm.

Two additional lounges are currently under construction and are expected to open in 2023. You will soon be able to stop at a Capital One lounge directly after TSA PreCheck in Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). A strategic advantage for Capital One as there is not a dedicated Centurion Lounge at IAD.

The next location to open in 2023 is one Mezzanine Level of Concourse A of Denver International Airport (DEN). Denver is the most exciting announcement as it adds an option to Denver, which has long been known for its lack of lounges.

This is only the start of the expansion of the Capital One Lounge network here in the U.S. Expect more announcements to come in the future.

How To Get Into Capital One Lounges

Unlike Centurion Lounges, anyone can enter a Capital One lounge at a standard rate of $65. For some, this might be worthwhile on an extended layover to get access to food, drinks and relaxation. You can also gain access by holding certain Capital One cards.

The most prominent card, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, allows users or account managers to get unlimited access to Capital One lounges. In addition, they will also receive complimentary entry for two guests per visit. If there are additional guests, then there is a reduced price of $45 per person.

Another way to gain access to Capital One Lounges is by having the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Spark Miles for Business* card. In comparison to the Venture X, you will not receive unlimited access. Instead, cardholders will receive two complimentary visits per year and may pay to bring guests.

You can get in by using your Capital One card or a digital pass found within the Capital One app. You must present a boarding pass for a same day flight along with a good standing account to enter. Children under two will be allowed to enter for free with a parent or guardian. And finally, lounge access will be subject to availability.

Do You Need Capital One Lounge Access?

As of now, unless you fly out of DFW frequently and are without lounge access, there is little “jump out of the seat” emotion to get the Venture X simply for access. Then again, the Venture X has some uncommon benefits that can offset the lack of nationwide availability of Capital One lounges.

For casual travelers out of Denver without lounge access, the consideration will be higher due to the lack of variety of lounges available. It is worth stating that Capital One is offering an individual experience that will be fresh air for frequent travelers.

Read More: The Best Capital One Credit Cards

Bottom Line

For the travel enthusiast already having Centurion access, there is little sought after with visiting a Capital One Lounge. However, if you have a Capital One card that offers a complimentary visit, then you will be pleasantly surprised with the little vacation you’ll be awarded inside select airports. These lounges are designed with luxurious intent and amenities. Overall, don’t go out of your way to incur a high annual fee unless it comes with other benefits that fit your personal situation.

