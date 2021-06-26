The ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Share Price Is Up 135% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

It hasn't been the best quarter for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 135% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

ESCO Technologies' earnings per share are down 8.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

The modest 0.3% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. In contrast revenue growth of 5.7% per year is probably viewed as evidence that ESCO Technologies is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ESE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling ESCO Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ESCO Technologies the TSR over the last 5 years was 140%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

ESCO Technologies provided a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 19% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ESCO Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ESCO Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

