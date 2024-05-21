The Era of the Activist Investor

On a slow day in terms of premarket moves in the major indices, this morning’s financial news is being dominated by two stories with a common theme: activist shareholders. In what seems now to be a quarterly occurrence, a group of Tesla (TSLA) shareholders are challenging Elon Musk's compensation package, while the California pensions giant CalPERS have said they will be voting against Exxon Mobil's (XOM) existing board and the CEO, Darren Woods, in the upcoming vote for board members. The vote would, CalPERS said, be in protest against the company’s lawsuit filed against a small group of activists who were seeking a commitment to lower emissions from the oil giant.

Both stories are interesting in their own way.

Elon Musk has faced pushback on compensation before in what looked like sour grapes complaints, but the complaint this time that he is being distracted by his interests in five other companies and Tesla deserves a “full-time” CEO, at least could be viewed as being in the interests of all shareholders. It is, however, unlikely to have any long-lasting impact.

The last time that his compensation was challenged, Musk hinted that he would step down completely if his deal was rescinded, and the prospect of the free-fall in the stock that would probably follow that announcement put paid to the complaints. Of course, anything involving Elon Musk is hard to predict, but something close to a repeat of that outcome looks the most likely scenario here.

That doesn’t mean that the problem will go away. Musk’s openly partisan recent stances have made him a target for many and if there is any perception of weak performance from Tesla, as there is now, his detractors will use that as an opportunity to go on the attack.

Exxon’s problems are also not going away any time soon. For starters, CalPERS is a massive investor with a roughly $1 billion stake in XOM, and they hold a lot of sway with other big funds and investors, too. Then there is the fact that CalPERS stance here is not an environmental one per se. Their argument is not necessarily that Exxon should do what the original activists ask, but rather that the lawsuits against them were an overreaction that has potentially “devastating” implications for shareholders’ rights, a subject much more likely to draw support from others than an attack on Exxon’s core business.

The lawsuits, Exxon say, are to protect against an attack like that in the future, which is why they are still being pursued even after the original proposals were dropped by the activist investors.

Both sides of this argument have some merit. Exxon is right when they say that activists with only a small number of shares shouldn’t be able to force a policy on a company that 90% of the shareholders don’t want, but if 90% don’t want it, any proposal like this would be voted down anyway.

That said, it is an inconvenient distraction for the board to have to deal with this kind of thing, which wastes time and money that could be better used elsewhere. On the other hand, shareholders’ rights are an essential component of capitalism, and they are under serious threat if a board uses lawsuits to silence criticism.

As usual, the best outcome in both these cases would be some kind of compromise. Musk could maybe agree to future compensation that better reflects the other demands on his time or could change his role to allow for a leader with a narrower focus, while Exxon could drop the current lawsuits, given that the proposals are no longer on the table, but make it cleat that they will revert to that tactic if there are what they consider to be frivolous, time-wasting motion stabled in the future.

Incidentally, if you feel like you are hearing more of these stories these days than you did before, you aren’t wrong. The SEC tweaked the rules about how proxy votes are conducted a year and a half or so ago. Those changes have resulted in more successful challenges by activists than before, encouraging others to stand against the existing slates of directors.

These changes were made to strengthen the role of shareholders in corporate governance, which most people would see as a good thing, but they have led to a situation where challenges are more frequent and more frequently successful, so we should get used to days when such stories dominate the news.

