The Era of Reverse Recruiting: Why Successful Companies Now Apply to Candidates

By Michael Ferguson, CEO and co-founder, Rainmakers

While analysts debate the nature and causes of the so-called “great resignation,” the situation remains clear: Workers are still leaving their jobs in droves. It’s a “historic path among all previously reported years of quits data,” the Society for Human Resource Management reports, calling this a “quitter’s market.”

The signs of how the tides have shifted in favor of workers aren’t limited to the number who have already resigned. Many people who remain in their jobs are looking to leave. In one recent survey, nearly half (44%) of workers were identified as “job seekers.” Most of them were actively looking for new jobs, while others said they planned to begin a search soon.

For businesses, this means that amid low unemployment, excellent workers have plenty of choices. A fierce competition is underway for top talent.

When the labor market is this tight, businesses need new strategies to find the best employees. Unfortunately, many organizations are still stuck on old, outdated models. They post job openings and hope that people will apply to them. They do some basic reachout on LinkedIn, but can’t cast a wide enough net. Their job postings are lost in a sea of opportunities. Many ideal candidates never even hear about them.

I see this regularly in my work helping deliver top sales talent to leading corporations. The ones winning the war for talent are those adopting a new, proactive approach.

Turning the old model on its head

To woo the best workers, companies can no longer post jobs and hope people will apply. Even having recruiters seek out and invite people to apply to jobs isn’t enough. The key now is to reverse the system.

These days, businesses need to apply to candidates. This process, sometimes called “reverse recruiting,” turns the workers into the ones piecing through applications. They are presented with job opportunities, and they decide which companies they want to interview with.

It requires presenting more information up front than some businesses are used to. In their applications to candidates, companies provide not only details about the role they’re looking to fill, but also compensation and what else they can offer to make themselves more attractive than the competition.

Researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of California at Berkeley recently studied this type of system. While different platforms operate in different ways, my company Rainmakers currently launches a new batch of candidates to companies every two weeks. The candidates then receive customized messages from the companies that want to interview them, and they decide whether to accept the interview or not.

These companies then do the waiting while candidates decide which ones to pursue.

Investors should look for companies that are including this kind of method in their outreach. No matter how proud executives are of their organization, they can no longer see it as a magnet that will simply attract people. The businesses that experience growth in share values and the markets are the ones willing to be most flexible in the search for talent.

This is especially true for sales.

The pressing need for sales talent

Last summer, a Wall Street Journal headline stated that, “The pay is high and jobs are plentiful, but few want to go into sales.” Near the end of the year, a Forbes headline warned that there was a “growing talent crisis in sales.”

It doesn’t have to be this difficult. There are excellent professionals with proven track records who are ready to jump into new, exciting opportunities. But it takes unique expertise to find them. One-size-fits-all solutions don’t work. If a company needs engineers, they’ll generally do best to work with a recruiting platform that specializes in engineering. I see this all the time with clients who seek out salespeople. They need solutions that focus on the specific vertical.

When speaking with executives or investor relationships representatives, investors should ask what specific services and tools they are using to find the right talent for specific types of jobs, including sales. The more granular companies get in pursuing their hiring needs, the more successful they’ll be.

A booming industry

Given the realities of the economy, it’s perhaps no surprise that the global talent acquisition and staffing technology and services market is now estimated to reach $140 billion this year. The industry, including “technologies that are revolutionizing the recruitment landscape,” is predicted to reach $196 billion by 2022, according to a research report from Future Market Insights.

As investors look to burgeoning industries that can promise big returns, they would do well to keep an eye on the sector.

Michael Ferguson is CEO and co-founder of Rainmakers, which was recently acquired by Hirewell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.