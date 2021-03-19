The Era of Eye-Popping Comps

Friday, March 19, 2021



Earlier this week, the markets noted it had been exactly one year since the pandemic-led bottom fell out. In actuality, it was a full month of an enormous downslide in stock prices as reality set in that the U.S. economy was going to be shuttered for an unnamed length of time. From Valentine’s Day 2020 through March 20th of last year, the Dow Jones fell more than 10,000 points. The Nasdaq bottomed beneath 6900, and the S&P 500 was barely holding onto 2300.



What a difference one year makes! With now over 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots administered and the country slowly starting to reopen again (not counting those states like Florida which never really closed) and ICU hospitalizations at their lowest levels since before the pandemic, the U.S. economy finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. And the market indexes being the forward indicators they are, stock valuations are already back up to or above where they were going back over a year ago now.



What this means is we’re now seeing some of the gaudiest one-year comps in generations, especially in those industries hardest-hit by “shelter in place” initiatives. We have reported at length in this space that things like airline and hotel bookings are back, so it would likely not surprise many to see Marriott MAR trading up 131% year over year and United Airlines UAL +185%, but it is elsewhere these yearly comps are truly eye-popping.



For instance, discount airline Spirit SAVE has almost doubled United’s comp, +360%. But Applebee’s and IHOP parent Dine Brands DIN is up 387% from a year ago. Royal Caribbean RCL is +294% while MGM Resorts MGM boasts +413% growth over this same time period. And Brinker EAT, owner of Chili’s, Maggiano’s and Corner Bakery, has grown 576% in a year. But Caesar’s Entertainment CZR takes the cake: +1066% from one year ago.



Clearly, the comeback has been fully or near-fully priced into these companies’ valuations, and to put new money to work in these stocks now — all these companies just mentioned currently carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or #4 (Sell) ratings — could not reasonably expect similar returns from here. But it does provide a crystal-clear lesson for every investor who ran screaming from the markets last year: always take advantage of a big sell-off in high-quality stock names.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN): Get Free Report



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Get Free Report



MGM Resorts International (MGM): Get Free Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR): Get Free Report



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.