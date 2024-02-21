The Equity Symposium Is Coming March 13th

VettaFi is fresh off the success of Exchange. The three-day conference in Miami gave advisors access to cutting-edge thought leadership and networking opportunities galore. But the thought leadership doesn’t stop in Miami. Accordingly, VettaFi plans to continue to provide actionable insight to investors. The next opportunity is the Equity Symposium on March 13th. This free symposium will provide CE credits and feature the expert insights that VettaFi is known for.

“A strong equity market performance in 2023 occurred in a rising rate environment,” said VettaFi head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “However, with expectations of Fed rate cuts, advisors have lots of questions about what's ahead. We aim to cover U.S. and international markets with the help of active managers and product specialists of index-based strategies.”

Get Valuable Knowledge and Earn CE Credits

VettaFi symposiums might be known for the quality of their content, but they also provide advisors with CE credit opportunities.

Equities are a broad category, so advisors can expect to receive a wide range of insights and ideas. Additionally, they can earn CE credits for free.

The Range of Equities

Equities are a critical part of any portfolio. They are the primary components of both core and satellite exposures. Like a Swiss army knife, equities are a tool that can be tailored to numerous jobs. Advisors who have a strong grasp of equities have an advantage. Those looking to grow their practice and their AUM can take advantage of the opportunities the Equities Symposium will offer and register today.

