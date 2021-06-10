The Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) share price is up 15% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Equitrans Midstream went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We haven't seen Equitrans Midstream increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. Revenue actually dropped 15% over last year. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:ETRN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

We know that Equitrans Midstream has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Equitrans Midstream's TSR for the last year was 25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Equitrans Midstream shareholders have gained 25% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 39%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Equitrans Midstream (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

