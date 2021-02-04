The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Investors in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.5% to close at US$86.61 following the release of its yearly results. Ensign Group reported US$2.4b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.06 beat expectations, being 2.3% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ENSG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ensign Group's three analysts is for revenues of US$2.67b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 9.7% to US$3.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.40 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 12% to US$89.33. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Ensign Group analyst has a price target of US$95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$82.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Ensign Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Ensign Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ensign Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ensign Group following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ensign Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Ensign Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ensign Group , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.