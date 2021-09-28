The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.93, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $76.93, representing a -22.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.66 and a 39.87% increase over the 52 week low of $55.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.19%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ensg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCH with an increase of 1.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.