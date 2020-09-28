Dividends
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.93, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $55.93, representing a -7.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.35 and a 132.46% increase over the 52 week low of $24.06.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.44%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)
  • First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)
  • Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)
  • ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 20.05% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.21%.

