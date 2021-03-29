The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.95% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $96.13, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.71 and a 235.06% increase over the 52 week low of $28.69.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.22%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSML with an increase of 38.63% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 4.04%.

