The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ENSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.55, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $87.55, representing a -11.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.66 and a 125.35% increase over the 52 week low of $38.85.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.85%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF (ENSG)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (ENSG)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (ENSG)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (ENSG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (ENSG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 13.15% over the last 100 days. OLD has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.