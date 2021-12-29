The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.07, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $85.07, representing a -13.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.66 and a 24.57% increase over the 52 week low of $68.29.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.38. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.08%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ensg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 3.76% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.28%.

