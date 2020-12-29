The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.88, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENSG was $73.88, representing a -4.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.27 and a 207.07% increase over the 52 week low of $24.06.

ENSG is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). ENSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports ENSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.36%, compared to an industry average of 46.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENSG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 31.2% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of ENSG at 3.51%.

