The ‘Energy of Money’ in Family Succession Planning

The family succession-planning journey would not be complete if we didn’t consider the role of the patriarch and matriarch. In the fictionalized family we are following, that’s Tom and Kathy.

We’ve established that Tom drives conversations and that Kathy is more likely to acquiesce, though she will likely become passive-aggressive if kept in the dark. Most families have an anchor, a governing individual who keeps the family aligned and acts as the glue that holds them together. It’s not always the parents, but in this case, it’s Tom.

Mom says ‘pivot’

And this family has benefited from Tom’s leadership, but in some respects, he hasn’t understood that his three children are now adults, independent, with their views and values, and with goals for the future. As the family is now finalizing a plan that will transfer family wealth and assets, Tom sets in motion strategies that to his family seem as though he is determined to maintain family control from the grave.

Interestingly, the hero of this stage is Kathy. She insists that, following family dinners, talk should only be about their children’s plans for their future, where they are going on their next vacation, and so on.

Why? She realizes that a conversation that does not directly address money delivers far more participation and energy than one that focuses only on money. Yes, talking about money does raise energy levels, but not healthy decision-making ones.

The energy of money

Let’s remind ourselves about the Jones family: Father Tom and daughter Elizabeth share the same behaviors of risk-taking, goals and results. Though previously quiet and compliant, mother Kathy steps into the leader role not just because she has the greater wealth but because she can see the potential to break up the family. Son Eric needs certainty and stability. Further, Kathy can see that other daughter Christina continues to need parental wisdom, especially in regards to managing wealth.

Kathy recently attended a presentation on family succession planning that raised the issue of “the energy of money” and how it is connected to the energy of mind and body. Much that was said focused on the importance of conversation to identify people’s relationship(s) with money.

Kathy sensed that she and her husband (Tom) hadn’t fully understood their own or their children's relationship with money. In her understanding of the energy of money, the succession planning discussions to date had been keeping her awake at night.

She now recognized this was the negative energy of money. Hence, her insistence that family discussions focus only on life plans, fun and the big question, “if you could do anything with your life, what would you do?”

The power of conversation

The family conversation that followed was significant and completely changed Tom’s view of his approach to family succession planning: His kids had dreams. And the conversation transcended the boundaries of financial planning into financial wellness, personal leadership, future career planning, community giving and more.

He and Kathy could see that this family conversation had delivered the most crucial insight into succession plans without directly talking about the financial aspects of them. All family members, though behaviorally different, were energized and eager to share their life plans. It was genuinely dynamic and demonstrated the power of conversation as a forerunner to succession planning.

Conversations are needed to explore the emotional relationship with money and how that links with purpose, health and identity. These must preempt the money talk. Only then can an individual’s energy relationship with money be revealed.

And you?

What does the energy of money mean to you, and how could it reinvent conversations you are having with family and clients?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.