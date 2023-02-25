The Energizer Bunny Has Nothing on This Battery Metal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vehicles (EVs) used to get a bad rap.

Well, perhaps “bad” is not the correct term. Words like “pretentious” are probably closer to the mark. EVs seemed more like an environmental statement, than a way to get from “A” to “B.”

But that’s simply not true anymore; not only are EVs rapidly growing in popularity. As the New York Times observed in late-November 2022…

Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70 percent in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021, according to data from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.

Now, I’m not evangelizing the “EV gospel” that everyone should drive their Broncos and Altimas to the scrap yard and replace them with Tesla Model 3s and Volkswagen ID.4s.

But I am preaching about the incredible profit potential in the EV market… specifically, the battery metals that ensure their operation.

Let’s take a look…

America’s Next Super-Boom Is Here

Eric Fry believes he just discovered America’s next “Wealth Supercluster” and it’s forming in the place you’d least expect. Investors are already flocking there for a chance at 1,000%+ returns. Here’s how you could join them… before it’s too late…

Demand Lives On

When I first zeroed in on battery metals and energy storage in 2020, I wrote…

[A] major trend that could produce investment winners… is what I have been calling the Second Electric Revolution…

I’m talking about the massive worldwide transition from combustion-based modes of power generation to renewable modes that fuel an array of electric- and battery-based technologies.

To capitalize on this trend, I have recommended investing in the mining companies that are providing the metals essential to energy storage technologies…

[Already] the copper price has soared to a seven-year high above $3.70 a pound.

So we should not be surprised if the copper boom becomes a “copper rush,” followed by a buying panic that pushes the metal’s price even higher.

This forecast is panning out in a positive way, albeit with some pullbacks as a result of this year’s bear market.

Copper prices hit an all-time high of $4.94 last March, but have backtracked about $1.00 since then. Even so, the price of copper does not at all indicate that demand has slowed.

As I said in a recent issue of Investment Report…

“Demand destruction” is a term that’s receiving a lot of airplay these days.

According to the popular narrative, the U.S. recession will become so acute that it will destroy demand for everything from gasoline to golf balls… and fertilizer to footwear.

But nutrients are not Nikes.

Even if a recession causes consumers to cut back on sneaker purchases, it does not follow that farmers will cut back on crop nutrients – aka fertilizers.

Nor does it follow that slowing demand for Titleists would signal slowing demand for titanium… or aluminum… or copper… or any of the other metals that are feeding the global renewable energy boom.

The “demand-destruction” narrative has become so extreme that it borders on absurdity.

Yes, recessionary conditions can slow the growth of demand for various goods and services, or even take a bite out of that demand. But they don’t typically destroy demand like a wrecking ball destroys a condemned building.

That pretty much sums it up; while prices may be struggling under the weight of a year-long bear market, demand has not ceased – and it will not.

The Canadian metals mining firm, Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK), predicts that copper demand for EV battery production will jump 750% this decade – from 210,000 tons in 2020 to 1.8 million tons.

Alongside that surge, Teck predicts copper demand for EV charging stations will soar more than 1,000% by 2030.

All else being equal, therefore, copper prices should trend higher for several years. But all else is not equal…

The copper supply is under extreme geological pressure; ore grades at the world’s major copper mines are declining. Australian-U.K. resources company BHP Group (BHP) estimates that declining grades will remove around two million tons/year of global copper mine supply by 2030.

That’s no small matter. As ore grades decline, copper supplies do not merely become less plentiful; they also become more expensive to extract.

Consider this back-of-envelope analysis from Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow, Mark P. Mills…

For every ton of a purified element, a far greater tonnage of ore must be physically moved and processed. That is a reality for all elements, expressed by geologists as an ore grade: the percentage of the rock that contains the sought-after element…

For a snapshot of what all this points to regarding the total materials footprint of the green energy path, consider the supply chain for a single electric car battery, which in final form weighs about 1,000 pounds. Providing the refined minerals needed to fabricate a single EV battery requires the mining, moving, and processing of more than 500,000 pounds of materials somewhere on the planet.

Bottom line: Robust future demand growth for copper is fairly certain, but the mining industry’s capacity to satisfy that growth is not. That’s the sort of equation that should put upward pressure on the copper price for many years to come.

And as the electric vehicle rollout continues, you can bet that the “picks and shovels” plays – the suppliers for the automakers – have the potential to soar higher than even the automakers themselves.

Right now, I’ve got my eye on one of the suppliers that I think will stand to benefit the most from this revolution.

And you can gain access to it, for free (ticker and all), right here.

Regards,

Eric

P.S. In addition to that “EV revolution” play, I also have five stocks that I see exploding by 10X or more in the next few years. Details here.

On the date of publication, Eric Fry did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

The post The Energizer Bunny Has Nothing on This Battery Metal appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.