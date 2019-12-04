The End of the World as We Know It: Review of 'Clash of Empires'

A Review of Clash of Empires: Currencies and Power in a Multipolar World by Charles Gave and Louis-Vincent Gave

Most Americans know only of a world in which the U.S. dollar is the undisputed king. Since the Bretton Woods Agreement was struck in 1944, the U.S. dollar has enjoyed the unique privilege of acting as the world’s primary reserve currency, effectively underpinning the global financial system since World War II.

However, in their book Clash of Empires, highly-regarded asset managers and father-son duo Charles Gave and Louis-Vincent Gave argue that this deeply entrenched monetary system may be giving way to a new currency order, a change that would have profound economic and investment implications. After reading their concise, well-researched, and entertaining tome, I find myself in agreement with the Gaves that we are indeed on the brink of a major financial shift that will change the way the world does business.

Clash of Empires begins with a discussion of the Bretton Woods System and the way it has shaped our current global financial structure. The authors explain how the U.S. dollar came to be the settlement currency for the majority of international trade (especially energy), which has led to a constant global demand for dollars. Dollars earned through trade are typically recycled into U.S. Treasuries, creating a structural demand for both dollars and Treasuries that has allowed the U.S. Government to run enormous budget deficits year after year without facing the consequences of exploding inflation or the destruction of the currency.

The authors then go on to describe recent shifts in this paradigm that may be leading toward much larger changes. U.S. policy has recently turned more isolationist in nature, resulting in fewer dollars being sent abroad to facilitate trade. At the same time, the U.S. has begun to “weaponize” the dollar, with the U.S. Government seeking to sanction foreign parties for various acts, stating that its authority to do so flows from the fact that the foreign parties use U.S. dollars in their interactions.

One can easily understand the unpopularity of this policy abroad and how it could lead foreign countries to begin looking for alternatives to the U.S. dollar, especially at a time when the U.S. Government appears increasingly disinterested in showing any sort of fiscal rectitude.

It is with that foundation in place that the authors posit their primary thesis, which is that the world is shifting from a U.S.-centric monetary regime to a multipolar regime with three main economic areas, each with its own primary trade currency.

The Gaves argue that the Americas will continue to conduct business in the U.S. dollar, Europe will transact in the Euro (though hard times may lay ahead for the currency), and Asia will turn increasingly inward and rely on the Chinese renminbi as its chief currency. It is this last part of the authors’ thesis that will have the most profound investment implications, and the Gaves make a strong case that this transition is already well underway.

Since 2013 China has been investing heavily in its Belt and Road Initiative, which is the country’s massive infrastructure development and investment program designed to link numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa to China via railroad, highway, sea lanes, and energy and communications infrastructure for the facilitation of trade and commerce. In Clash of Empires, the authors argue that it would be foolish for China to invest so heavily in the Belt and Road Initiative only to remain beholden to the United States by continuing to use the U.S. dollar.

Instead, the authors believe that China’s liberalization of labor, real estate, commodities, and now capital, concurrent with the Belt and Road Initiative, are all part of a push for acceptance of the renminbi as a reserve and trade currency to be used throughout the regions that will be connected by China’s infrastructure investments.

I found the most compelling part of Clash of Empires to be the authors’ discussion of the ways that China is already busily working to divide the global economy and sway important trading partners away from the dollar and toward the renminbi. In recent years, exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong have established futures trading for oil and gold contracts that are settled in renminbi, allowing energy trades to occur without using the dollar while still giving parties the option to exchange renminbi for gold bullion. Such arrangements could significantly reduce demand for dollars while increasing demand for renminbi.

Given that China is now the largest importer of oil in the world, it seems likely that oil-rich countries such as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, none of which have close relationships with the U.S., will engage in renminbi-based trading through the Asian exchanges. Even U.S. ally Saudi Arabia will likely engage in the renminbi-denominated oil trade sooner or later, as not doing so would effectively shut Saudi Arabia out of the largest oil market in the world. The Saudis, along with other U.S. allies like Germany, which relies heavily on Russia for energy, will likely have to make difficult decisions in the coming years as their political interests are pitted against their economic interests.

The authors (and I) believe the smart money is on economic interests winning out.

If the central thesis in Clash of Empires is correct, then I believe investors have much to consider. The world that the authors describe would be one in which Chinese bonds serve as the riskless asset in Asian trade, making them a portfolio staple. Asian equities would also benefit greatly in the new paradigm described by the Gaves.

At the same time, they argue that investors would want to eschew European bonds while favoring European equities with global footprints. U.S. value and emerging market stocks would also do well should these shifts come to pass. It is unlikely that many investors are currently positioned as described, meaning that there may be big opportunities for those who are in tune with these potential changes, while those who stick to the status quo could be in for a rough ride.

The rationale provided by the Gaves for their predictions is supported by copious data and plenty of historical precedents, making it hard to ignore. Thus, I believe investors would be wise to read Clash of Empires and pay close attention to its conclusions, as they may shape the investment landscape for decades to come.

This information is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or other professional advice or an endorsement of any material included herein. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors. There are no assurances that any predicted results will actually occur. The views expressed are those of the author as of the date of publication of this report and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions.

