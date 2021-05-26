The Electric Truck Battle Is Heating Up; Tesla's (TSLA) First to Market Advantage Seems to be Holding

When Tesla (TSLA) in 2019 unveiled the "Cybertruck," an all-electric pickup truck, it looked as if they had gotten a jump on their rivals in that field. At that point there were only rumors of competitors’ models, and if you wanted to order an electric truck, it was Tesla or nothing. Now with GM (GM) releasing the Hummer EV and Ford (F) taking orders for the F150 Lightning, the market is looking a bit more crowded.

Still, if you believe a recent unofficial estimate that Tesla has around one million orders for the Cybertruck on the books, it looks as if that first to market advantage for Elon Musk’s company has proven to be important. It should be noted that the estimate is crowdsourced by a group of self-declared Tesla fans rather than based on official numbers, but so far, their estimates have proved to track reality pretty closely.

A few days after the Cybertruck launch, Elon Musk claimed that there were around 250,000 orders for it. That number was doubted by some, but the data since suggest it was pretty accurate. By contrast, a couple of days after the launch of the Lightning, Ford claimed to have 46,000 reservations. That is a lot, but obviously dwarfed by Tesla. At least we have some idea of numbers from Ford, though. GM keep saying that the new editions of the Hummer have "sold out,' but that is meaningless given that they haven’t said how many orders they are taking in the first place.

If both Ford and GM are lagging behind Tesla, as seems to be the case, it makes sense based on the logical target audience for an electric pickup, and on consumers’ motivations for buying those vehicles.

Not everyone buys a vehicle based on price and performance. There is, and always has been, an element of a purchase that is a statement made by and about the owner. If there weren’t, luxury brands couldn’t exist. We cannot know for sure at this point what the main the motivations of electric truck buyers are because there have been no studies done, but based on the stated motivation of buyers of other Tesla models, Cybertruck buyers will be saying "I am innovative and can afford luxury, but I still care."

The demographic that feels that way, though, are far less likely to be drawn to a Hummer or a Ford. The very fact that these companies, having been reliant on gas-guzzling pickups for so long are going down this path, says a lot, but they are caught between a rock and a hard place. Their history will make it almost impossible to convert the "Teslarati" or the truly green consumer, but even just producing an EV risks alienating some of their more traditional customers.

To be honest, when the Cybertruck was revealed, I was underwhelmed and a bit skeptical. The unusual design and non-traditional bed left me wondering who would buy it. It certainly wouldn’t appeal to traditional truck buyers, I thought, but what I was missing was that this was precisely the point. It wasn’t supposed to appeal to traditional truck buyers.

What Musk and his merry men realized was that the Tesla brand had, by that point become divisive, and there was no point in trying to steal customers from Chevy, Ford, or Dodge. Instead, what they did was to appeal to a different group, one that until then nobody was sure existed: Environmentally aware truck drivers looking to make a statement.

If the one million number is even close to correct, that bold move has paid off, big time.

What still remains, of course, are the nuts and bolts of production. After all, as Musk himself recently said, "Prototypes are easy, production is hard." However, that is an area in which Tesla has improved massively over the last couple of years. The huge order volume means that there will be a backlog for some time, but with the truck plant in Texas expected to be churning out 250-300 thousand trucks by early next year, those orders will be turning into sales before long.

While the narrative in certain places has been that Tesla will at some point get swallowed up by the competition as traditional car companies release electric models, that just doesn’t seem to be happening. Tesla knows their market, Tesla is good at monetizing it, and because of that, Tesla still has the largest share of the global EV market, despite being a much smaller company than most of their rivals. As long as that continues, in trucks, sedans, or whatever, the stock will continue to bounce back after its periodic declines.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one recently underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.