The Ecosystem Of A Crisis: Pilot Shortages and The Global Supply Chain

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

When people think about air travel, many things come to mind. Whether the trip is for business or pleasure, our minds are generally filled with thoughts of packing, planning, weather, and maybe even who you’ll be seated next to for however long the duration of your flight is. But what most people never think about is the other revenue-generating load on the aircraft, freight. Unless you work in the freight or cargo industry, or know someone who does, never do we wake up on travel day and think: “Toothpaste? Check! – Deodorant? Check! – What type of cargo is in the belly of the aircraft? ..."

However, rest assured, whether you’re on anything from a Bombardier CRJ flying from Charlotte Douglas to JFK or any number of Boeing or Airbus widebodies crossing the pond, there is some form of cargo beneath your feet.

But what does that have to do with the pilot shortage and the global supply chain crisis, you ask?

Everything.

On the micro level, if you fly regionally in the U.S., in addition to passenger baggage, the belly of your aircraft can have everything from live animals and lifesaving human blood to parts to keep a factory up and running. On the macro level, you have international widebody flights which can carry tens of thousands of pounds of goods. Think everything from pallets of food to automobiles and apparel. When we think "supply chain," the nightly news overloads us with visions of cargo vessels at sea and coastal ports loaded with containers that have MAERSK stenciled on their sides. We think of long lines of 18-wheeler trucks, parked waiting to bring products to market too.

But we don’t think enough about what’s on the flight that we’re taking and how the pilot shortage and subsequent cancellations and schedule disruptions caused by it affect us equally as much.

This isn’t a new problem either. Back in the pre-pandemic days of June 2019, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement that he believed the growing shortage of pilots was “one of the biggest challenges” facing the industry. Boeing was predicting then that 800,000 new pilots would be needed over the next 20 years just to keep up with forecasted demand, a demand to not just get people from point A to point B, but to get goods and commerce from A to B as well.

I remember reading a piece around that same time that now seems very prescient. In it, the author wrote that you can view the supply chain or the broader modern economy in general, as you do any natural ecosystem. In his comparison, he pointed out that If you eliminate the bee, you take away pollination and…well you know the rest. The same thought applies to pilots, who are one of several varieties of worker bees in our modern supply chain ecosystem. And what happens if there’s a shortage of any of our supply chain bees? You’re witnessing it and feeling it in your store shelves, factories, wallets, and bank accounts right now.

The question is what can be done to fix this problem before it spirals further out of control. I recently read 3 articles about this global pilot shortage. Each of them covering a different nation and each taking a deep dive into the ramifications, this shortage of qualified aviators is having on that nation. The nations covered were Australia, Great Britain, and the United States. The irony of this crisis was on full display when I read the final article, which covered the pilot shortage in the U.S. That article stated that one way several U.S. carriers were trying to deal with the shortage was to recruit pilots from Australia.

And so, the global cycle continues.

Among other ideas were some proposed by congress; one was to increase the pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. The other? Well, that was to cut by half the amount of flight hours needed to fly commercially – which thankfully, the FAA balked at.

It’s obvious that a problem that has metastasized; regardless of which party controls congress, this is not going to be fixed by any branch of government. I believe it’s going to take a whole lot of industry and consumer effort to fix. For passengers, they may have to cope with fewer flights to some destinations for a while. For those who have the means, flying private may be a better option. Recent incentive-laden private flight programs such as semi-private, flight bidding and flight sharing features are already working to bring down these costs.

For commercial airlines, it may mean reduced schedules and stagnant fares to not overwork the flight crews they already have, while at the same time, not making their customers pay a premium for the seats that are available on those flights that fly a little less often. And for commercial and private airlines alike, it might mean outside-the-box thinking such as more student-pilot internships to help young, qualified student pilots gain flight hours and experience more quickly.

Most importantly though, whatever it takes, this global pilot shortage is not going to fix itself and the solutions to it are going to take time. Therefore, the first step needs to be an honest open conversation between the aviation industry, governments, and the consumer. People can handle the truth; they just need to be told it.

