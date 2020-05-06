The Economy is Tanking, But Stocks Are Climbing: What Am I Missing?

One of the things I learned very early in my dealing room career was that if the market makes no sense to you, it's probably because you have either misinterpreted some information or missed something altogether. Otherwise, the alternative is that the thousands of other people in the markets have all missed something, except for you. Put that way, which is more likely?

So, when I look with amazement at stocks sitting around twelve percent off their highs from a few months ago as the economic news gets worse and worse, I feel that I must have missed something important.

This morning the ADP Private Sector Jobs Report indicated another 20 million job losses, and the consensus economic model is indicating a thirty-four percent drop in U.S. GDP in the second quarter. Those same models suggest that the loss of production in the economy will not be recovered before this year is out too, so the impact of these shutdowns, while temporary, will still last some time. Twenty percent of the workforce is unemployed, and the economy is expected to shrink by a third in one calendar quarter, meaning that number still has room to grow.

Yet stocks are off just twelve percent from levels that looks stretched going in.

I understand the forward discounting nature of the stock market, and that this will end at some point, but it seems to me that the market is being mighty selective in terms of what it is discounting. On the surface, it is pricing in all the potential good news and completely ignoring all the bad.

So, what have I missed or where am I miscalculating?

The answer could well lie in the earnings news released by GM (GM) this morning.

Miraculously, the auto manufacturing giant managed not just to show a profit in the first quarter of the year, but to beat expectations easily, with $0.62 in EPS more than doubling the consensus estimate for $0.30. That is significant for one main reason when looking for clues as to the broader market’s performance.

Of all the major car companies, GM has the most exposure to China, where the first coronavirus cases were reported. That means they were hit hard and early in that region. They began closing factories in China as early as the end of January, a time when U.S. stocks were moving toward yet more record highs after a small pullback to start the year.

However, it also means that they were able to benefit from the earlier return to normality in China, and in comments that accompanied the release, they reported a rapid bounce back.

I am beginning to think that what I am missing in my bafflement is just that.

Covid-19 seems to have originated in China, so they should have been, almost by definition, hit the hardest. And yet here is a company reporting that things got almost back to normal three or four months after the closures.

Maybe I am placing too much faith in the computer models of economists and ignoring the lessons of real life.

That being said, there are big and important differences between China and America. The Chinese government was able to direct people to stay home in order to slow the spread of the virus, but they were also prepared to enforce those orders. There were no armed protests at Chinese government buildings demanding that the restrictions were lifted early. Once they were, though, everybody that was told to go back to work went back to work. Somehow, I don’t think that American workers will be as eager to comply with a government directive if they don’t feel completely safe.

Still, those are doubts that involve a lot of assumptions. The only data we have now, from countries in Asia and Europe that were hit early and hard, suggests that there will be a rapid bounce-back. I often say that traders should act based on what is, not what they think should or will be. I know this should be time for me to heed my own advice in that regard.

Call me old fashioned if you like, but despite that, I just can’t shake the feeling that a thirty to forty percent economic contraction and an unemployment rate in the twenties are not things that any economy shrugs off quickly, regardless of the cause. There are times when a nagging feeling like that is what you should be trusting, so I will continue to operate on the assumption that stocks will head lower again before too long.

