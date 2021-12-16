The Economic Recovery Didn’t Forget AT&T — It Will Just Be a Year Late

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a call that widows, orphans and apes aren’t likely to connect with. I’m referring to AT&T (NYSE:T) shares. But today and for other investors, it’s worth considering T stock.

Remember that Covid-19 bottom way back in March 2020 when Wall Street was pricing in a zombie apocalypse? Who could forget, right?

Today, though, the pandemic’s wrath has more or less (emphasis on the latter) long since been dismissed by the stock market and barometers like the Dow Jones.

Sure, back in November as omicron entered investors’ vernacular, the Dow staged a bearish hissy fit. But that lasted less than a month and a haircut barely trimming 5% off the index.

And buyers are right back at it in December.

Today, the venerable blue-chip index has nearly doubled from its Covid-19 bottom. And now in the back-half of the final month of 2021, the Dow is up 17% on the year and once again flirting with record highs for the umpteenth time.

But the gift that seemingly keeps on giving hasn’t helped former Dow constituent T stock. Year to date, T shares remained mired in red by almost 18%.

And mind you, T’s woes are despite a whopper of an annualized dividend now north of 9% that’s failed to properly compensate any of the embattled telecom’s remaining widows and orphans.

To say T stock has been an income trap is an understatement to say the least. Still, there are reasons to see AT&T’s naughty behavior as turning much nicer for its investors in the New Year.

As InvestorPlace’s Faisal Humayun recently noted, T’s pending spin-off of Warner Media is a positive catalyst for AT&T to refocus as a pure play telecommunications play, move past prior management missteps and begin tackling debt.

Moreover, with AT&T’s substantial wireless and network investments and growing 5G business, the outfit is in strong position to provide robust free cash flow and growing margins in the coming years.

Also, all the worries surrounding and now priced into T stock have made shares a relative and absolute bargain.

And while the sum of all those parts may not form a memorable jingle, along with a price chart of some notoriety, it’s time to “reach out and touch some…T stock.”

T Stock Monthly Price Chart



It’s true AT&T’s “re-sizing” of its dividend payout ratio next year will offer income-driven investors less of a reason to care. But today, that just draws attention away from where the real focus should be on.

Technically, T stock now owns a rarer and unwanted distinction of having retraced its entire rally off its March 2020 Covid-19 bottom.

Today, shares are sporting market-bucking gains of around 7% and on no news as far as I can determine.

The bottom line is that given what’s been discussed and eyeing the extended monthly view of AT&T’s price chart, that’s not to say the rally in T stock is all that mysterious.

