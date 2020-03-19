The ECB Went Big but Markets Are Falling Anyway

The main U.S. stock indexes are in the red as investors respond to news that the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance rose to the highest level since 2017 last week. An early gain for European markets evaporated.

U.S. stocks are down again, despite the European Central Bank’s stimulus plan, as investors respond to downbeat news on employment. An early gain for European markets evaporated.

Stocks are falling on both sides of the Atlantic despite the European Central Bank’s unexpected announcement of a major asset-purchase program.

The main U.S. stock indexes are in the red as investors respond to news that the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance rose to the highest level since 2017 last week.

Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 Index was off 76.39 points, or 3.2%, to 2321.71. A close below 2350 likely would signal a bigger drop ahead. That level, the low reached during the December 2018 selloff, has become the focal point of the battle between bulls and bears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4%.

Stocks in Europe initially rallied, but markets then reversed, with the Europe Stoxx 600 off 0.6%, and Germany’s Dax 0.8% lower.

Asian stocks fell: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.6% and the Nikkei 225 lost 1%.

The ECB said it would buy private- and publi- sector securities worth €750 billion—some $805 billion—in what it labeled the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. And ECB President Christine Lagarde said that “there are no limits to our commitment to the euro,” which reminded many of the 2012 promise by Mario Draghi, her predecessor, to do “whatever it takes” to save the currency.

“The policy reactions did not come with one big coordinated swoop, but the package of government stimulus, liquidity and guarantees combined with Lagarde’s ‘whatever it takes’ as it stands right now is strong,” said analysts at ING Economics. Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to 0.25% and announced its first-ever bond-buying plan.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_89502224ca95686c9c1b81e3.json

The ECB move had a big impact on Italian and Greek government bonds, with yields falling sharply on both and narrowing the differential, or spread, with German debt, which is seen as safer. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

After the U.S. close on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a program to support money-market mutual funds, and the U.S. Senate approved the House-passed coronavirus legislation, which grants sick leave to hourly employees and expands unemployment insurance, as negotiations continue on a broader stimulus package.

Oil caught a bit of reprieve early Thursday with the price of West Texas intermediate crude climbing 9.4% to $22.28 a barrel after hovering around its lowest point in nearly 20 years. The yield on 10-year Treasury debt ticked down 5 basic points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 1.13% following a selloff Wednesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Trading was choppy across Wall Street.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares plunged 5.9% as investors failed to find comfort in a proposed stimulus package that would aid the aerospace industry.

Ford Motor (F) was down 4.8% after Benchmark analyst Michael Ward said the auto maker would likely have to suspend its dividend. General Motors (GM) shares fell 3% premarket.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) saw shares tick up 2.5% after the company, parent of the Olive Garden chain, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Still, like many other companies, Darden withdrew its financial forecasts for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that it has seen a 5.9% dip in same-store sales in its restaurants during the current quarter.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.