The ECB and U.S Jobless Claims Put the EUR and the Greenback in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats for the markets to consider through the early part of the day.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.04% to $0.7193, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.03% to $0.7734. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.06% to ¥108.44 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

While there are no material stats for the markets to consider, the ECB is in action later today.

There’s been plenty of concern over reinflation, rising government bond yields, and impact on policy.

How the ECB addresses these concerns and the pickup in government bond yields will be key for the EUR.

From a EUR strength perspective, however, the recent pullback to sub-$1.20 levels will likely be welcomed by Lagarde.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.01% to $1.1928.

For the Pound

It’s yet another particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.01% to $1.3934.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims and JOLTs job openings are due out later today.

Expect the weekly jobless claim figures to be key for the Dollar and market risk sentiment in general.

On Wednesday, the Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.15% to 91.823.

For the Loonie

There are no material stats to provide the Loonie with direction.

A lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of OPEC and market risk sentiment. OPEC’s monthly report will be the main area of focus later today.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.02% to C$1.2620 against the U.S Dollar.

