The ECB Acts, but Leaves Investors Wanting More

The European Central Bank is reaching into its arsenal to stimulate the economy but investors were hoping for more.

On Thursday, the ECB said it would offer cheaper loans for banks, lower interest rates on existing loans, and offer new long-term loans for lenders in the eurozone. But what investors were itching for was an immediate expansion of the ECB’s $815 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. Instead, investors got promises that the ECB was monitoring the situation and would act accordingly to increase the program.

“The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed,” the ECB said in a statement Thursday. “In any case, it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.”

The ECB’s moves come as data released earlier showed the eurozone economy shrinking at an annualized pace of 14.4% for the first three months of the year, far exceeding the 4.8% drop in U.S. gross domestic product over the same period.

The sharp contraction in European economic activity is why many were hoping for more decisive action from the ECB—similar to the rapid measures the Federal Reserve has taken.

“Investors are not looking for incremental progress in Europe. They need commitments,” Dennis DeBusschere, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, said Thursday. “Remember, the only thing holding up hope of lower Eurozone risk is increasing PEPP.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 1.7% in Thursday trading, while the S&P 500 had fallen 0.8%.

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the region’s economy could shrink as much as 12% this year.

“Continued and ambitious efforts are needed, notably through joint and coordinated policy action, to guard against downside risks and underpin the recovery,” Lagarde said in a press conference Thursday, while urging for “ambitious and coordinated” fiscal measures.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.