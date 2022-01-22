The Eastern Company's (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) has had a rough week with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Eastern's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eastern is:

8.7% = US$9.8m ÷ US$112m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Eastern's Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Eastern's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. Even so, Eastern has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 7.5%. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Eastern's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.5% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:EML Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Eastern's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Eastern Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Eastern's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 22% (implying that it retains 79% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Eastern has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Eastern certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Eastern visit our risks dashboard for free.

