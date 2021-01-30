The Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Yearly Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.9% to US$42.49 in the past week. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$320m, statutory earnings beat expectations 4.5%, with Eagle Bancorp reporting profits of US$4.08 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:EGBN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Eagle Bancorp's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$323.1m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$4.15, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$323.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.71 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$40.25, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Eagle Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$32.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Eagle Bancorp shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Eagle Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 5.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Eagle Bancorp is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Eagle Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Eagle Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Eagle Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Eagle Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

