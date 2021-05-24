The Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Has Gained 244%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price has soared 244% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 7.6% in the last week. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 14% in three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Duluth Holdings actually shrank its EPS by 28%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We think that the revenue growth of 3.8% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:DLTH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 24th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Duluth Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 244% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Duluth Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

