The Dow's Gains Fade Away

Stock futures were in the green Friday morning, positioning the market for a comeback after a week of volatility spurred by lower oil prices.

Early gains for stocks faded away as investors digested the latest downbeat economic news.

The major U.S. stock indexes slipped back to near the break-even line following the release of more downbeat economic data.

News early Friday that the House passed a $484 billion bill, previously approved by the Senate, that would provide aid to hospitals and small businesses sent stocks higher in early trading. But the gains dissipated as investors weighed news that orders for durable goods fell 14.1% in March, the second-biggest drop to date.

In mid morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 27 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% higher.

Oil, which roiled markets earlier in the week after expiring May contracts for West Texas Intermediate crude plummeted to below zero, was higher. WTI for June delivery was up 5% at $17.34 a barrel.

Corporate earnings news, and the latest fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, continued to move individual stocks.

Intel (ticker: INTC) fell 2.9% even though the chip maker’s first-quarter results were far better than expected. Like many other companies, Intel withdrew its financial forecasts for the full year, noting that pandemic injected too much uncertainty into the economy.

J.C. Penney (JCP) shares plunged 7.8% following a Wall Street Journal report that said it was in advanced talks to secure up to $1 billion in bankruptcy funding. Journal sources said a bankruptcy filing for the long-struggling department-store chain could come in a few weeks.

American Express (AXP) shares were up only 0.2% even though the credit-card issuer’s first-quarter profits turned out better than expected. Still, it noted a drop in consumer spending at the end of February and through March despite a strong January and early part of February. It increased its provision for credit losses by more than $1.7 billion to $2.6 billion.

In Europe, stock in Nestlé, which is heavily weighted in the Stoxx Europe 600 index, climbed 1.7% after the company reported a solid first quarter, as consumers went on a buying spree for its frozen food products. The company also maintained its full-year outlook, though it cautioned of potential fallout from Covid-19.

