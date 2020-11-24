The Downside of Deadlock: Why Paralyzed Government is Bad For Business and America

The stock market surged when Wall Street realized that the likely prospect for the next few years was a continuation of the Trump Administration’s low taxes on corporations and high earners and little regulation. This, combined with an end to the policy chaos, erratic trade conflicts, personal attacks on CEOs, and immigration cutbacks that have been a constant feature of the last four years, seemed to promise the best of both worlds. If “the business of America is business” (as Calvin Coolidge is supposed to have said, but never actually did) then a divided government might keep the government out of the way and let business get on with it.

This idea is profoundly, disastrously mistaken.

Why? Think back to an infamous figure from the 1990s – “Chainsaw Al” Dunlap.

Dunlap was, for a brief time, the most admired business leader in America. Dunlap took over Scott Paper in 1994 and barely a year later sold the company to Kimberly-Clark for $9 billion, almost three times what it was worth when he took over. Dunlap himself pocketed $100 million and gained a reputation as a miracle worker.

Dunlap had a standard cookbook. He slashed payroll, maintenance, R&D, and capital investment, while goosing financial performance through aggressive sales incentives and (it was eventually revealed) fraudulent accounting. He drove Sunbeam, a home appliances company he was hired to run in 1996, into bankruptcy in barely two years.

In fact, Dunlap might be the worst CEO ever.

Imagine what you would do if you had to take over from him and fix the damage. Would you cut investment even more? Squeeze the workforce further? Of course not. You’d rally your people and invest in maintenance, capital equipment, and R&D.

The United States, tragically, looks in many ways like a country run by Al Dunlap. It has, for decades, underinvested in the requirements of long-term growth. Anyone who goes from China to the United States, for example, can see how bad American roads and airports are (let’s not even talk about trains). This has huge economic consequences. Traffic congestion costs the American economy more than $120 billion every year, while poor American airports add an additional $35 billion to that.

The Business Roundtable has estimated that increasing infrastructure investment by 1% of GDP would generate $320 billion in economic output just in 2020 and produce millions of jobs, with each dollar in infrastructure spending producing on average $3 in GDP growth.

Infrastructure is far from the only type of investment which the United States has been starving. There may be nothing more valuable to a nation’s future prosperity than funding research and development. Virtually every technology underlying the economy was produced in part or whole by federal spending on science and technology, ranging from the internet (invented by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) to GPS (the Department of Defense) to many of the most important therapies and vaccines that save millions of lives every year.

But federal R&D spending as a percent of GDP has plunged by more than a third since the 1970s, even as other nations (particularly China) massively increase their investments in science and technology.

Even tax collecting – among the most basic functions of government – has been crippled by chronic underinvestment. Tax revenue is what makes everything else possible, so starving the IRS is perhaps the single most counterproductive act imaginable. The Treasury Department estimates that every additional dollar of investment in tax enforcement would return $24 in increased revenues. Other estimates go as high as 66 to 1.

Let me say that again. Investing in tax enforcement returns a minimum of 24 to 1. Not by increasing taxes. By catching people who are already breaking the law and, by doing so, stealing from every American who does pay what they owe.

The IRS enforcement budget is down more than a quarter since 2010. Audit rates have plunged across the board, but particularly for the wealthy. From 2011 to 2017, the audit rate for those making more than $10 million annually dropped by more than half. Over a 3-year period, the IRS failed to audit almost 900,000 high-income people who did not even file their taxes, costing the government almost $46 billion.

For all practical purposes, the IRS has stopped enforcing tax laws for the wealthy, with the wealthiest 0.5% accounting for more than a fifth in all underreported income.

When asked why and how it planned to improve the situation, the Commissioner of the IRS replied, in essence, that it "has no plan and won’t have one until Congress agrees to restore the funding it slashed from the agency over the past nine years."

The consequence of all of this is that for the last few decades the average American citizen has been hit as hard as people who had the bad luck to work for Al Dunlap were. A McKinsey study showed that the share of national income going to labor in the United States has dropped by more than a tenth since the 1980s, with most of that decline happening since 2000. As a consequence, median household income has grown by only 0.3% annually since 2000, one fourth the rate in the preceding 30 years.

This is a problem for all Americans. It’s just as important for business. American business can do well for quite a long time even when America itself does poorly. That trend, however, simply cannot continue forever. It will end by either business doing worse, or everyone else better. Those are the only options.

It’s easier to make a profit in a growing economy than in a shrinking one. But far more importantly than that, American business leaders should want the economy to do well because a society in decay is not one anyone would choose. Dunlap plundered companies and left wreckage behind him. He died rich. But who wants to be remembered like Al Dunlap?

Every executive who lobbies the government to continue stinting on basic investment, though, is treating the United States the way that Dunlap treated Sunbeam. Investors and senior executives have done very well the last few decades by profiting off the investments made in America by previous generations. Unless we want to be eclipsed by rising powers willing to make the critical investments that we have not, we need to lay the foundations for the next generation of American growth. That can’t happen with a paralyzed government.

Anyone can be a leader. But being an ethical leader requires more than maximizing self-interest. It means being a steward of the system, someone who leaves it better off than they found it. The business of America may be business. But it’s even more important to remember that the business of business is America (and the world).

