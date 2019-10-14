The Dow Went Nowhere Because Trade Hope and Fear Live Side by Side

After having a weekend to consider the agreement reached between the U.S. and China, investors are deadlocked on whether the deal actually changed anything.

5:07 p.m. The stock market has voted on the new trade deal between the U.S. and China—and it’s a draw.

After having a weekend to consider the agreement reached between the U.S. and China, investors are deadlocked on whether the deal actually changed anything. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 29.23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787.36, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1% to 2966.15, and the Nasdaq Composite finished off 0.1% at 8048.65.

That the market would go nowhere makes a strange kind of sense given what we know about the deal.

*U.S. President Donald Trump said China will buy $40 billion to $50 billion more farm products over the next two years. In return, the U.S. won’t lift penalties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25%. This is “phase one” of the deal.

*It should be noted that phase one isn’t exactly a done deal, as Trump said it would be written over the next three weeks and then signed.

*The U.S. and China agreed to keep talking (Trump called this “phase two”). During this phase the U.S. and China would try to resolve issues such as intellectual-property rights and protection for U.S. companies that do business in China.

*Still looming is a new round of tariffs set for Dec. 15, which could go into effect if progress isn’t made.

It is against this backdrop that the stock market has decided to do, well nothing. I’m not sure that’s such a bad idea. For all we know, the deal could fall apart and the market could tumbled. And for all we know, the U.S. and China could reach a bigger, broader deal and stocks could skyrocket.

We might not have the answer for a while. David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, recommends investors watch for signs that the December tariffs won’t go into effect, and for at least some intellectual-property matters to be include in phase one, or at least mentioned prominently as being part of phase two.

“I would be surprised if there is any further lift to markets in the immediate aftermath of last Friday’s rally,” writes Donabedian. “Investors will wait to see if the Phase I deal stays on track for final agreement at the APEC Summit in November. In the meantime, Q3 earnings releases and economic data will drive markets.”

Just our luck.

