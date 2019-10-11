The Dow Was Up More Than 400 Points. Now There's a Trade Deal, and It's Up 478 Points.

The U.S. and China are reported to have reached a trade truce, though it still needs to be approved by President Donald Trump and Vice Premier Liu He.

2:24 p.m. The U.S. and China have reached an agreement to halt the trade war escalation and perhaps reach a broader deal—and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has held on to its gains.

The Dow is up 416.48 points, or 1.6%, to 26,913.15, while the S&P 500 has risen 1.6% to 2984.32, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 1.8% to 8096.34. All three indexes are right around where they were before the reports hit the tape.

Bloomberg reported that China “would agree to some agricultural concessions and the U.S. would provide some tariff relief.” President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still have to approve the deal. And yet...not much of a reaction.

Why is the market barely budging? Maybe because the 400-plus point gain in the Dow already reflected the deal. We’ll keep watching to see if the market decides it wants to head higher or lower.

