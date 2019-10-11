The Dow Was Up More Than 400 Points. Now There's a Trade Deal, and It Closed Up 320 Points.

The U.S. and China are reported to have reached a trade truce, though it still needs to be approved by President Donald Trump and Vice Premier Liu He.

The U.S. and China reached a “phase one” trade deal, but stocks weakened following the news.

3:46 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finally traded with a 5-handle after President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had reached a “phase one” trade deal with China--and then dropped back to where it had been trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 319.92 points, or 1.2%, to 26,845.57, while the S&P 500 closed up 1% to 2970.27, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% to 8057.04.

We expected a little more “oomph” to the rally once there was a confirmation of a deal. But I guess that the market wants to know the details.

2:24 p.m. The U.S. and China have reached an agreement to halt the trade war escalation and perhaps reach a broader deal—and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has held on to its gains.

The Dow is up 416.48 points, or 1.6%, to 26,913.15, while the S&P 500 has risen 1.6% to 2984.32, and the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 1.8% to 8096.34. All three indexes are right around where they were before the reports hit the tape.

Bloomberg reported that China “would agree to some agricultural concessions and the U.S. would provide some tariff relief.” President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still have to approve the deal. And yet...not much of a reaction.

Why is the market barely budging? Maybe because the 400-plus point gain in the Dow already reflected the deal. We’ll keep watching to see if the market decides it wants to head higher or lower.

