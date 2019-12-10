The Dow Was Down 100 Points Tuesday Morning. That Doesn't Mean What It Used To.

The Dow is in the green, but didn’t start the day with a gain—Dow futures were off more than 100 points in premarket action. But that doesn’t mean much these days.

10:26 a.m. It’s been a wild morning for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—or has it?

The market looks pretty calm right now. The Dow has ticked up 12.21 points to 27,921.81, while the S&P 500 is little changed at 3136.92. The Nasdaq Composite has gained 0.3% to 8646.66.

The Dow didn’t start the day with a gain. Dow futures were off more than 100 points at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, before erasing those losses, falling nearly 100 points again at the start of trading at 9:30 a.m., and now rallying back.

That’s a lot of flipping back and forth from positive to negative, but it doesn’t translate into big moves. Now, 100 points is a big number, but with the Dow over 25,000, it doesn’t mean nearly as much as it used to. The Dow’s 100-point decline earlier this morning translated into a 0.4% decline, a mere blip in market terms. When the Dow was at 10,000, that same 100-point decline would have been a more meaningful 1% drop. At 5,000, 100-points would have been a painful 2% fall. And remember, the Dow’s 508 point drop on Black Monday in 1987, which would be considered large today, wiped out 23% of its value.

But 100 points still gets headlines, even though it’s the kind of daily move investors should expect from the stock market, not something to get the pulse racing.

The upshot: If today’s action really was a roller-coaster ride, it was one in the kiddie park.

