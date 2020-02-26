The Dow Turned Gains Into Pain Because No One Knows How Bad Coronavirus Will Be

After staying in the green for most of the day, the major indexes have all sunk into the red. Just as was the case on Tuesday, when a CDC official spooked the market, Wednesday’s drop seems to be a function of another official speaking, this time from the FDA.

After staying in the green for most of the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 look set to finished the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 123.77 points, or 0.5%, to 26,957.59, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 3116.39. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.2% at 8980.77.

Just as was the case on Tuesday, when a CDC official spooked the market, Wednesday’s drop seems to be a function of another official speaking, this time from the FDA. “For all intents and purposes, I think it’s fair to say we’re on the cusp of the pandemic,” Peter Marks, the head of Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said on Wednesday. “Is it definitely going to happen? No, but there is significant concern, as of overnight we have cases on six continents.”

The damage hasn’t been nearly as bad, however, though words like “pandemic” certainly don’t help investors feel good about their positions. That’s particularly true for those who were late to the game and bought up stocks as they hit new highs in January and February. A lot of that selling has been done, according to JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic, and could actually turn to buying when rebalancing between bonds, which have gained, and stocks, which have not, occurs. “Our estimates indicate the rebalancing move could produce upside pressure on equities of 1-2%, which could be enough to prompt additional buying from gamma hedgers and CTAs,” Kolanovic writes. “The risk to this outcome is clearly coming from virus developments in Europe and the US; should the news significantly deteriorate, the bounce is not likely to happen.”

Still, a global pandemic can’t be good news. Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, estimates that global gross domestic product will take a 0.5 percentage-point hit from the coronavirus, with much of that coming from China. “But the economic effects of a severe pandemic could be as bad as those of the global financial crisis,” he writes.

As long as that’s a possibility, it will be hard for stocks to bounce back.

