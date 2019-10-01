Stocks

The Dow Tumbles 270 Points Because U.S. Factories Are Weak

Contributor
Al Root
Published

Bad data: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is dropping because U.S. manufacturing is shrinking. The Dow is down 270.39 points, or 1.00%, to 26,646.44 reversing earlier gains, after the Institute for Supply management purchasing manager index, or PMI, came in at 47.8 for September. A level above 50 indicates growth. It’s the second straight month of contraction and the worst reading since June 2009. The S&P 500 is down 26.47 points, or 0.89%, to 2950.27, and the Nasdaq Composite has slipped 56.75 points, or 0.71%, to 7942.59.

Apple (AAPL) and Visa (V) are the two best-performing stocks in the Dow, up 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Both are insulated to some degree from bad manufacturing data.

McDonald’s stock (MCD) is the worst-performing component in the Dow, dropping 2.7% after JPMorgan wrote a cautious research report about comparable store sales growth.

In the S&P 500, McCormick stock (MCK) is up 7.5% after reporting better-than-expected fiscal-third-quarter numbers. McCormick earned $1.46 a share, better than the $1.29 Wall Street expected.

The the flip side, E*Trade Financial stock (ETFC) is down nearly 17% after competitor Charles Schwab (SCHW) said it was cutting commissions on retail stock trades to zero, roiling the entire sector.

