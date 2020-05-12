The Dow Tumbled 457 Points Because Reopening the Economy Is Risky Business

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as investors continue to watch states reopening and the recovery outlook of the U.S. economy. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in testimony before the Senate today that a too-quick reopening could lead to “suffering and death that could be avoided.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 457.21 points, or 1.89%, to close at 23764.78. The S&P 500 fell 60.20 points, or 2.05%, to finish at 2870.12, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.79 points, or 2.06%, to close at 9002.55.

The Federal Reserve is kicking off the purchases of corporate bond exchange-traded funds on Tuesday. It’s the first step of the central bank’s broad plan to alleviate a freeze in credit markets amid the Covid-19 disruptions that have made it tougher for U.S. companies to obtain cash. At the same time, the move also signifies the beginning of the Fed’s intervention into a market that traditionally stays outside of the central bank’s influence.

The Treasury Department is allocating $75 billion of equity investment to the Fed, which in turn can lever that cash up to 10 times. That means the maximum size of the purchases is $750 billion. The “preponderance” of these funds will be dedicated to ETFs focused on U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, the Fed said, with the rest for purchasing of ETFs exposed to high-yield bonds, or the so-called junk bonds.

The central bank also plans to buy newly issued bonds directly from eligible companies, along with bonds trading in the secondary market. Bond markets—and bond ETFs—have rallied significantly since the day the Fed announced its intervention in late March.

Consumer prices slid 0.8% in April from a month earlier, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, marking the fastest falling pace since the end of 2008. The CPI report came amid ongoing worry about whether the pandemic-induced shocks to supply and demand could spark deflation.

Efforts to curb the spread of the virus have ground the U.S. economy to a virtual halt, bringing demand sharply down for nearly all products but essential purchases such as food. Gasoline prices fell 21% in April amid the shrinking oil demand, offsetting the surging food prices. The index for food at home posted its biggest monthly increase since February 1974, as the price of eggs jumped 16%, chicken increased 6% and apples rose 5%.

Still, other consumer products including apparel, airfares, and automobiles saw sharp drops in prices. Excluding more-volatile energy and food prices, the core consumer-price index declined 0.4% in April from March, the largest monthly decline in the history of CPI data, which dates to 1957.

Amid the bleak outlook, U.S. small-business optimism fell 5.5 points to 90.9 in April, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday. The drop was not as bad as economists had expected, as the index had posted a much larger 8.1-points decline in March.

Sales expectations for the next six months tumbled 30 points to a net negative 42, the lowest level in the NFIB survey’s 46-year history. Still, the index measuring expected business conditions six months from now climbed 24 points to erase all of March’s 17-points decline. “Owners’ optimism about future conditions indicates they expect the recession to be short-lived,” the NFIB said.

The Federal government has provided hundreds of billions of dollars in forgivable loans for small businesses to keep paying employees over the next few months. Still, some small-business owners complained that it’s difficult to procure money amid heightened competition, and that they need more flexibility in the financial aid to support business operations and liability protections.

Merger-and-acquisition headlines continued to roll in. Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) has reportedly made an offer to acquire food-delivery firm Grubhub (GRUB), a deal that would unite two of the leading players in their respective industries. Uber has said its UberEats business saw surging user demand and restaurant sign-ups due to the coronavirus lockdowns. Grubhub last week also noted the record number of new restaurants to its platform in April and accelerating transaction growth. Grubhub stock surged 29% on the news as Uber stock jumped 2.4%.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) said it plans to unload its 22% stake in the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock (BLK)—worth about $17 billion. The bulk of the share sale will come in the form of a secondary offering of common stock, and BlackRock also plans to buy back $1.1 billion of the shares directly from PNC. PNC said in a statement that the move would bolster its balance sheet and leave the bank “very well-positioned to take advantage of potential investment opportunities that history has shown can arise in disrupted markets.” BlackRock stock tumbled 7.8% on Tuesday, PNC stock dropped 2.1%.

