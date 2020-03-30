The Dow Surged 691 Points Because Investors Have More Hope Covid-19 Will Be Beat

Stocks rose Monday. The pace of new Covid-19 cases in Europe was slowing, the U.S. government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package last week, and a vaccine for the disease might be available next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 690.70 points, or 3.19%, to close at 22,327.48. The S&P 500 gained 85.18 points, or 3.35%, to end at 2626.65, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 271.77 points, or 3.62%, to close at 7774.15.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S., but some regions are offering slight hopes for a possible peak of the pandemic. The number of daily new cases has been declining since last week in Italy and Spain—the coronavirus epicenter of Europe—as well as in Seattle—one of the early exposed areas in the U.S.

There is some good news on the health care end as well. Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) says it expects the human testing of its coronavirus vaccine to begin by September and that vaccines will be available for emergency use early next year. Shares jumped 8% on the news.

Abbott Laboratories stock (ABT) also soared Monday after the medical-device maker said on Friday that it had received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 test that takes just five minutes. Last week, a Danaher (DHR) subsidiary received an FDA emergency-use authorization for a Covid-19 test that can return results in 45 minutes.

Despite the hopeful news, the U.S. is still struggling with a worsening pandemic. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the White House will extend federal social-distancing guidelines, which were set to expire on Tuesday, until April 30. Trump had previously considered opening up the economy again around Easter, but the coronavirus task force had strongly advised against such a move.

Retailers’ physical locations around the country have been shuttered by the pandemic, and Macy’s (M) said it will furlough the majority of its 130,000 employees this week. The department-store giant has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, closed all its locations earlier this month and suspended its dividend. Macy’s stock fell 2.9% on Monday to settle at only $5.37. Year to date, the company’s shares have plunged over 68%, compared with a 18.7% fall in the S&P 500 index, a measure of the broader market.

U.S. lawmakers have completed a record-shattering stimulus bill estimated at $2.2 trillion, dubbed as the “phase 3” of the coronavirus rescue package. Congress is already preparing for the “phase 4” emergency-spending package now, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. It could potentially be larger than the last one, and the debate about the details is expected to begin by late April.

While the stock market was climbing, the West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped below the $20 mark during Monday’s trading to set an 18-year low. The futures settled slightly higher than the intraday low at $20.09 per barrel, down 6.6% from Friday.

Crude prices have been under significant pressure over the past month, struggling with demand shock from the global coronavirus disruptions on the one hand, and supply shock from the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war on the other hand. The latest leg down was likely caused by a Monday announcement by Saudi Arabia that it would increase crude exports even more.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

