The Dow Surged 532 Points Because We're Closer to a Covid-19 Drug

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, encouraged by good news from Gilead’s potential coronavirus treatment. A controlled study found that the drug had shortened the recovery time for Covid-19 patients.

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, encouraged by good news from a potential coronavirus treatment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.31 points, or 2.21%, to close at 24633.86, the S&P 500 rose 76.12 points, or 2.66%, to finish at 2939.51, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 306.98 points, or 3.57%, to close at 8914.71.

Gilead Sciences (ticker: GILD) said on Wednesday that the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir met its primary goal in a government trial. The drug maker said a controlled study found that the drug had shortened the recovery time for Covid-19 patients. Although the result is far from definitive and the drug is still a ways off from being fully licensed or available at scale, it is a positive step, nonetheless.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the study. The Food and Drug Administration said it has been in sustained discussions with Gilead to make remdesivir available to Covid-19 patients “as quickly as possible, as appropriate.”

Trading in Gilead stock was halted in premarket trading on Wednesday in advance of the company’s disclosures. Shares rose after trading resumed, and ended the day with a 2.6% gain.

Investors have been closely watching news about remdesivir, as a treatment of Covid-19 could potentially lead to less fears toward the disease and resumed business activities. Last week, the Dow erased a 400-point gain after the World Health Organization accidentally released information about a trial of the treatment in China that cast doubt on its efficacy.

The hopes lit by remdesivir offset concerns over the first-quarter gross domestic product, released today by the Commerce Department. The U.S. economy contracted at a 4.8% annualized pace in the first quarter, marking the fastest falling rate since last recession. States and cities have imposed stay-at-home orders since March in response to the spread of Covid-19, leading to rapid collapse in demand and abrupt disruptions to the supply chain.

The first-quarter GDP report may mark the beginning of more pain to come, as the longest economic expansion in modern U.S. history ended.

Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting arm, the Federal Open Market Committee, concluded its April meeting on Wednesday, where officials reiterated that the central bank would continue to support the U.S. economy as it suffers from the coronavirus crisis.

The FOMC left interest rates unchanged in a range of 0% to 0.25% and did not announce any new policies. But the Fed has been taking a series of quick policy actions over the past two months in response to the economic and liquidity challenges facing the country—with little regard for its official meeting schedule.

Those actions include, but are not limited to, sharp cuts in interest rates, restart of its bond-buying programs for the U.S. Treasury, and expanded facilities to purchase mortgage debt and municipal bonds, in order to assure enough liquidity in the financial system.

In his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell assured investors that current policies would remain for the foreseeable future while new measures could be implemented if necessary. “We’re still putting out the fire and we’re still trying to win, and we think we’ll be at that for quite a while,” he said.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

