The Dow Surged 359 Points Because Coronavirus Restrictions Are Loosening

Stocks rose after Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina began to reopen over the weekend. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced much of the nation into a shutdown. Other states are looking to loosen restrictions, as well.

Stocks rose after Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina began to reopen over the weekend. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced much of the nation into a shutdown. Other states are looking to loosen restrictions, as well.

U.S. stocks rose steadily Monday to end with gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 358.51 points, or 1.52%, to close at 24,133.78. The S&P 500 added 41.74 points, or 1.47%, to end at 2878.48, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.64 points, or 1.11%, to close at 8730.16.

The Great Reopening

Some states in the U.S.—including Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina—began to reopen parts of their economies over the weekend, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced much of the nation into a shutdown. They are now joined by Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana, and Tennessee, which will allow some businesses to restart this week.

Even the state of New York—the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.—is eying such a move. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference that parts of the state, excluding the hard-hit downstate region, could begin to open up as soon as May 15, starting with construction and manufacturing industries. Regions must show declines in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations for 14 straight days before they can reopen, according to Cuomo.

Elsewhere in the world, countries are looking to loosen restrictions as well. Italy and Spain—the once coronavirus epicenter in Europe with the strictest lockdowns—announced plans on Sunday to ease confinement measures further. Physical activities outside home will be allowed from early May, but the easing will be gradual and come in phases.

Oil Pressured Again

After falling more than 32% last week, futures in West Texas Intermediate crude suffered yet another selloff on Monday, with the June contract dropping 24.56% to settle at $12.78 per barrel. Plunging demand amid the Covid-19 shutdowns, oversupply due to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s price war, plus the lack of physical storage capacity, have turned the WTI futures’ May contract negative early last week right before their expiration date. Prices quickly rebounded into positive territory but have stayed at extremely low levels.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

Still, oil stocks were quite stable on Monday despite the commodity’s latest fall. After starting lower on Monday, the S&P 500’s energy sector rebounded later in the morning and finished the day with gains of more than 2%. The daily movement in oil prices does not change the fundamental challenge facing the industry. Oil producers are hard-pressed to make money under the current price range.

Along those lines, offshore oil-services firm Diamond Offshore (DO) filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company said in a statement that it expects to continue operations and doesn’t plan to need more financing. It’s also pursuing negotiations with stakeholders regarding a comprehensive restructuring plan to address the capital structure. The stock plunged 61% to just 36 cents in premarket action before trading was halted.

Complacency Prevails

With the U.S. stock market continuing to recover, there is now a big divergence between stock prices and gloomy economic data. Despite spiking unemployment, shrinking corporate earnings, and a potential deep recession, the S&P 500 has surged nearly 30% since the March 23 market low, and effectively erased much of the first quarter’s slump.

Some investors think the market might be too complacent and optimistic about an economic recovery. The S&P 500 is now trading at nearly 20 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, much more expensive than the 17 times average over the past five years. Some think that stocks are overvalued and might be due for another drawdown in the near term.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.