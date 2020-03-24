The Dow Surged 2,113 Points Because Everyone's Upbeat About the Stimulus Bill

The Dow surged more than 11% on investor optimism. After failing to secure the votes needed twice on Sunday and Monday, the coronavirus stimulus package seemed to be picking up steam in the Senate.

Stocks staged a huge rally on Tuesday in hopes that Congress will soon sign a multi-trillion-dollar fiscal stimulus bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2112.98 points, or 11.37%, to close at 20,704.91. The S&P 500 rose 209.93 points, or 9.38%, to end at 2447.33, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 557.18 points, or 8.12%, to close at 7417.86.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and some senators were optimistic a deal could be reached on Tuesday, which will likely become the most-valuable single piece of legislation passed in U.S. history. The bill would require President Donald Trump’s signature to become law.

Stocks are also rallying on the back of some positive coronavirus from other corners of the world. China’s Hubei province—the starting point and once-epicenter of the epidemic—will end restrictions on outbound traffic starting Wednesday. Departure from the capital city of Wuhan will be blocked for two more weeks, but residents should be allowed to leave the city starting April 8, according to local authorities.

This will effectively lift a mass quarantine that has been in place for two months. China has been reporting few locally transmitted infections in the past weeks, the government said its focus has now shifted to imported cases from overseas.

Still, the latest economic data is sending another warning sign of Covid-19’s significant impact on the U.S. economy.

IHS Markit’s flash purchasing managers index plunged nine points to 40.5 in March from February’s 49.6. That’s the steepest reported decline since at least October 2009. The services component missed forecasts with a reading of 39.1, while the manufacturing sector’s reading of 49.2 beat expectations.

Worrying about the massive economic damage resulting from the social distancing policies, President Donald Trump said today in an interview with Fox News that he wants to open up the U.S. economy by Easter, which is on April 12, even as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country. The president said that the cure should not be worse than the disease, and that the economy could rebound quickly if Americans get back to work—with preventive measures, of course.

The weekly initial jobless claims data, expected on Thursday, will give another peek at how many American workers have suffered from the pandemic-triggered fallout. Many companies have announced significant layoffs amid business shutdowns, but some big retailers, grocery chains, fast-food restaurants are ramping up hiring as demand surged for their products. Many economists have been looking at millions of jobless claims for the week ending in March. 21, up from 281,000 in the prior seven days.

