The Dow Surged 1,627 Points Because the Coronavirus Pandemic May Be Peaking

Stocks surged Monday as the coronavirus pandemic showed signs of peaking in multiple regions, a sight investors were relieved to see. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1627.46 points, or 7.73%, to close at 22,679.99. The S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to end at 2663.68, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 540.15 points, or 7.33%, to close at 7913.24.

Although President Donald Trump warned that the week ahead will be the toughest yet since the coronavirus outbreak, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that his state could be approaching the apex.

Cuomo noted on Monday that deaths related to the pandemic have been flat in New York for the past two days, while the number of daily hospitalizations and patients in intensive-care units has declined. European Covid-19 hot spots such as Spain, France, and Italy have also been reporting declines in daily new deaths over the past few days. While lockdowns are expected to remain in place for most of April, global governments have begun to prepare for a gradual easing of the “stay-at-home” orders when the infection curves get under control.

Investors are embracing another positive note from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO James Dimon, who wrote in his annual letter to shareholders that America can emerge from the coronavirus “stronger.” He also called on the country’s leaders to be better prepared for future crises and loosen up the regulations imposed on banks to give them greater ability to issue loans and support the economy during difficult times.

“I would like to point out that, as we get closer to the extremely adverse scenario, current regulatory constraints will limit additional actions we can take to help clients—despite the extraordinary amount of capital and liquidity we could deploy,” Dimon wrote. “This can hurt customers as the crisis deepens. Leaving high-quality, available liquidity undeployed in times of need is an opportunity forever lost.”

Dimon noted JPMorgan’s earnings will be down “meaningfully” this year, but the bank has $500 billion in liquid assets and an additional $300 billion in borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve that it can use to support loans. He also assured shareholders the stability of JPMorgan’s dividend, noting the bank would only consider suspending its dividend under an “extremely adverse scenario” if the U.S. unemployment rate reached 14% and gross domestic product fell as much as 35%.

After a three-day rally that launched Brent crude futures 50% higher, the momentum reversed on Monday. Brent crude futures fell 3.1% to $33.05 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures slumped 8% to $26.08.

Global demand has collapsed as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted economic activities, while Saudi Arabia and Russia were stuck in a price war after failing to agree on production cuts. Crude futures have lost nearly two thirds of their value in 2020 before bouncing back sharply last week in hopes of renewed negotiations among some of the world’s largest crude exporters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies were scheduled to hold an emergency virtual meeting on Monday, but it has been delayed to Thursday. Investors are waiting for more clarity on the possible deal, and especially, whether the U.S. will join the pact and agree to production cuts as well. If yes, this would mark a historic change in the U.S.’s role in the global oil market, which has been characterized as a free-market player as compared to the cartel-like practices of OPEC members in coordination with other states.

