The Dow Soared Because Gilead's Coronavirus Treatment Might Actually Work

Remdesivir is looking more effective in trials, and Gilead’s announcement completely overshadowed the release of first-quarter GDP.

Remdesivir is looking more effective in trials, and Gilead’s announcement completely overshadowed the release of first-quarter GDP.

4:39 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences announced that a trial of remdesivir met its primary endpoint, overshadowing data on the strength of the U.S. economy and the FOMC meeting.

The Dow gained 532.31 points, or 2.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.7%. The Nasdaq Composite has climbed 3.6%. The small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 4.8%.

The market has been paying close attention—some would say too much attention—to Gilead’s remdesivir as a possible treatment for Covid-19. Last week, the Dow erased a 400-point gain because the WHO accidentally released a study on the drug out of China. Now, Gilead says that a study met its primary goal, Anthony Fauci confirmed their statement, and that had the market soaring again.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_edbba0a1388ae872dbe39ecd.json

“The data suggest remdesivir is likely approvable and should have a role in certain corona subpopulations,” RBC analyst Brian Abrahams writes. “Remdesivir effect size details will be key and we would not anticipate based on prior data it will necessarily be dramatic, but any benefit should contribute to helping manage the ongoing crisis.”

The Gilead news was released at the same time as first-quarter U.S. GDP, and completely overshadowed it. GDP fell 4.8% during the first quarter, and will likely fall even more during the second quarter.

“It’s hard to remember a negative GDP result that may have been as easy to shrug off as this one—not because it’s irrelevant, but because it’s widely understood to be the tip of the iceberg compared to what the second quarter holds in store,” writes Plante Moran Financial Advisors’ Jim Baird. “The message is clear: the longest expansion in U.S. history is over.”

The Federal Reserve is doing everything in its power to keep the downturn from being too severe. At his press conference following the FOMC meeting today, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that coronavirus will weigh on the U.S. economy in the near-term, but pledged to keep doing what it takes to “win.” His word. That suggests the Fed is still on guard, and ready to do offer more help again, if needed.

“At this point, the risks are skewed toward the Fed doing more, not less,” writes Jefferies’ Aneta Markowska.

Still, the day was all about Gilead’s news. Remember, the Fed did what it needed too when it announced plans to expand its balance sheet and support credit markets. How much juice it actually provided will depend on how soon treatments and vaccines can get America back to work.

For one day at lease, it’s looking like it could be pretty soon.

rite to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.