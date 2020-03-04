The Dow Soared 1,173 Points Because Joe Biden Is Riding High

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow jumped over 4% on Wednesday, boosted by big victory of former Vice President Joe Biden coming out of Super Tuesday primaries, and Congress’s latest $8.3 billion funding package to tackle coronavirus.

The stock market made a sharp recovery from Tuesday’s post-rate-cut selloff. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 4% on Wednesday, boosted by big victory of former Vice President Joe Biden coming out of Super Tuesday primaries, as well as Congress’s latest $8.3 billion funding package to tackle coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,173.45 points, or 4.53%, to close at 27,090.86. The S&P 500 gained 126.75 points, or 4.22%, to end at 3,130.12 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 334.00 points, or 3.85%, to close at 9,018.09.

Today’s big jump might not be that exciting, though, as stocks have been swinging up and down over the past few sessions within a well-established range. The Dow shed over 3,500 points last week, then recovered nearly 1,300 points on Monday, lost another 800 points on Tuesday, and shot up almost 1,200 points on Wednesday. The market seems to be struggling to find direction amid a flurry of news including coronavirus spreading, central bank rate cut, and presidential election.

“While market analogues ‘rhyme, not repeat’ with past periods, the key take away is that stocks are likely to ‘chop’ around down here in the coming weeks as we attempt to build a better base for a more sustained resumption of trend,” Evercore ISI technical analyst Rich Ross wrote in a research report.

Health-insurance stocks were the big winners coming out of Super Tuesday as Biden outperformed expectations in key primary states to lead the chart with 566 claimed delegates. Biden’s victory has quenched health-care investors’ worry about the Medicare for All plan from his opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders, which would severely disrupt the employer-based insurance industry.

Biden has opposed Medicare for All and proposed strengthening the Obama-era Affordable Care Act instead—that’s good news for companies that have had success on the exchanges set up under that legislation. Anthem stock (ticker: ANTM) jumped 15.6% on Wednesday, Humana stock (HUM) rose 14.4%, Centene stock (CNC) gained 15.6%, Cigna stock (CI) rallied 10.7%, and UnitedHealth Group stock (UNH) gained 10.7%.

While stocks swing, Treasury bond yields have continued to decline amid a historically low fed-fund interest rate, and bearish economic outlook among bond investors. Following the central bank’s surprise half-point rate cut on Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury yields dipped below 1% for the first time ever and settled at 0.994% on Wednesday. The short-term 2-year yields dropped to an even lower 0.639%. Wall Street widely expects the Fed to continue lowering rates this year. CME Group data show that investors are pricing in a nearly 90% probability that interest rates will be at least another quarter-point down from the current level by the end of 2020. In that case, short-term Treasury yields could possibly fall below zero and into negative territory if investors continue to flee from risky assets into bonds.

The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t yet hurt the U.S. job market, which remained strong in February. Private-sector companies hired 183,000 workers during the month, according to the ADP employment report released today, well above what economists had expected. But January’s large gain of 291,000 was revised lower to 209,000. The report from the payroll processor is typically viewed as the last big clue ahead of the official nonfarm payrolls figure from the Labor Department, which will be released on Friday. It seems that for now the coronavirus impact has yet to spill over to the jobs market. But if the virus continues to spread, more businesses are likely forced to suspend hiring and even shut doors. That’s when the true test on the economy begins.

