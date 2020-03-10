The Dow Snaps Back for a Gain of 4.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been up more than 900 points, only to dip into negative territory, and then surge explosively as the trading day drew to a close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been up more than 900 points, only to dip into negative territory, and then surge explosively as the trading day drew to a close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had been up more than 900 points, only to dip into negative territory, and then surge explosively as the trading day drew to a close.

4:00 p.m. The stock market giveth, and the stock market taketh away. And then sometimes it giveth back again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1167.14 points, or 4.9%, at 25018.16 in late trading, rebounding from a swing into negative territory that followed a hefty early rally. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both about 4.9% higher.

That the market spent the day seesawing isn’t much of a surprise. The market was horribly oversold after Monday’s drop President Donald Trump was talking tax cuts and the stock market almost always bounces back after suffering historically large drops. And yet the threat of economic damage from the coronavirus remains.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_71df5d2e191cbe15cf503898.json

The White House doesn’t have a plan in place yet to boost the economy as the oil sector gets hit by sub-$40 oil prices and coronavirus continues to spread. And after all, Italy is entirely locked down. The overall situation is one of tremendous uncertainty.

It’s clear that the battle between the bulls and the bears is far from over. “Don’t expect an instant turnaround,” writes Phases & Cycles’ Ron Meisels. “Following a decline of this proportion, it will take some time to get to the real bottom. The market is likely to rally and decline numerous times before we get there.”

He recommends watching the Cboe Volatility Index for signs that the worst is over. “Look for a market collapse and a major rise in the VIX (such as yesterday); wait for the next rally (the VIX declines) and then watch the VIX number at the time of the next market decline,” he writes. If it is lower than the previous reading, it’s time to buy.”

Want more? Ned Davis Research’s Joseph Kalish offers three. First, we need more fiscal support from the government, something that we may begin to see as reports that Trump has promised to help the cruise industry, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus. Second, the spread of the coronavirus needs to slow. Finally, the gap between yields on investment-grade and high-yield bonds, on the one hand, and equivalent U.S. Treasuries, on the other, needs to narrow.

In other words, not yet.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.