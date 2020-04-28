The Dow Slipped 32 Points Because Oil and Reopening the Economy Are Wild Cards

Stocks erased early gains to close in the red. Oil futures slumped again, and more states plan to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. stocks erased most of the morning’s gains to finish Tuesday in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.23 points, or 0.13%, to close at 24,101.55. The S&P 500 fell 15.09 points, or 0.52%, to end at 2863.39, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 122.43 points, or 1.40%, to close at 8607.73.

Oil prices slid as investors rushed out of near-term futures contracts. West Texas Intermediate crude ended Tuesday down 3.44% at $12.34 a barrel for an 80% year-to-date loss.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed one million on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Still, the nation is now seeing more states opening up their economy after staying under a de facto lockdown for weeks.

Joining other states, Ohio and Texas have announced plans to allow some industries to go back in business—with limited capacity—starting this Friday, when the current stay-at-home policy expires. Three major auto makers—General Motors (ticker: GM), Ford (F), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)—are also reportedly targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The key question to reopening the economy nationwide is how to minimize a potential second wave of Covid-19 spread, for which there still isn’t any approved treatment or vaccines on the market. The U.S. is still facing a steep shortage of protective gears and lack of capacity for virus testing and tracking cases, which are the concerns of many health experts.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a nationwide blueprint to expand testing capacity in the U.S. in partnership with retailers and drugstores, after saying for weeks that states were responsible for testing and there were enough of them. The White House says the aim is to send enough tests to all 50 states and screen at least 2% of each state’s population.

The Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll, has been under increased scrutiny.

Many larger companies—typically with more financial means to secure liquidity—have also applied and received PPP funds, including Shake Shack (SHAK), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI), Quantum (QMCO). Some have returned the money, but some others have refused to do so. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the Small Business Administration will conduct audits in the loans’ distribution, and that companies misrepresenting themselves and not returning funds could be criminally liable.

To further help local governments, the Federal Reserve said it would expand the Municipal Liquidity Facility, a program initiated in early April that will purchase up to $500 billion of short-term notes issued by states, cities and counties to help them access liquidity amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The central bank lowered the population thresholds for the program, which was previously set with a minimum of two million residents for counties and one million for cities. That means the program isn’t open to most local governments as there are only 10 cities and 16 counties in the U.S. that meet the Fed’s criteria.

With the lowered standards now, any counties with a population of 500,000 or more, or cities with a population of at least 250,000 residents can benefit from the program. The duration of eligible securities would also be expanded to three years from two years.

The Fed said it will continue to monitor conditions in the municipal-bonds market, and evaluate whether additional measures are needed.

