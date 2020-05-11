The Dow Slipped 109 Points Because Reopened Economies Aren't Business as Usual

As investors cautiously observed the impact of a reopening global economy, U.S. stocks pared back early losses on Monday to finish the session near the break-even line. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 109.33 points, or 0.45%, to close at 24,221.99. The S&P 500 edged up 0.39 points, or 0.01%, to end at 2930.19, and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.02 points, or 0.78%, to close at 9192.34.

The lifted restrictions on business operations and social distancing have raised both hopes and fears—hopes that economic activities would see a quick rebound, and fears of an uptick in coronavirus cases, requiring new lockdowns.

Over the weekend, South Korea, which recently had the pandemic largely under control, reportedly saw more than 50 new Covid-19 cases tied to an infected man visiting nightclubs and bars. It marked the country’s biggest one-day increase in new infections in a month. South Korea quickly restored some social-distancing measures in Seoul and President Moon Jae-in warned in a national address that a second wave of infections could arise anytime and anywhere.

Likewise, Germany and China are also seeing upticks in cases after recently relaxing social restrictions. Still, many other European nations, including the U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium, are returning children to school, reopening some shops, or allowing greater movement this week.

Many U.S. states are also planning partial reopenings. Parts of New York state that met a set of criteria will begin to reopen Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Monday. Still, in more severely impacted regions, the restrictions remain in place. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the lockdown is likely to continue into June.

A potential cluster of Covid-19 infections within the White House is being closely watched, after President Donald Trump’s personal valet and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary both tested positive for the disease last week. Three senior members of the coronavirus task force led by Pence have isolated themselves, while officials from Pence’s office said the Vice President planned to be at the White House on Monday.

There has been some notable merger-and-acquisition activities as of late, as the coronavirus continues to disrupt the economy and business operations.

AbbVie stock (ticker: ABBV) jumped 4.6% on Monday after the drug giant completed its purchase of Botox maker Allergan. The combined company will have a more diverse drug portfolio, stronger cash flow, and cheap valuation, says analysts, leaving it with a more attractive risk/reward profile than most large-cap biopharma peers.

Coty stock (COTY) plunged 7.9% after announcing the selling of its professional beauty and retail hair businesses to KKR (KKR) for $4.3 billion. Struggling with the coronavirus-induced recession, the cosmetics company reported a net loss of $271.6 million, for its fiscal third quarter. Coty said it would get an immediate injection of $3 billion cash from KKR when the deal is completed and the sales will result in a “significant deleveraging” of its balance sheet.

AMC Entertainment Holdings stock (AMC) also spiked 29.8% on Monday following a report that the embattled movie-theater chain is in talks to sell itself to Amazon.com (AMZN). Neither of the companies have confirmed the news.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

